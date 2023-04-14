The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has obtained an order to block the bank accounts of two suspected drug traffickers

This means that no further transactions or withdrawals can be made from the accounts until further notice

The NDLEA has been making strides in its efforts to combat drug trafficking in Nigeria

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that the bank accounts of two suspected drug traffickers, Nnaemeka John Nwaozor and Levi Onwubiko Nwagu, be placed on a "post-no-debit status/lien."

The suspects are currently in detention in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NDLEA seizures and numerous arrests being made in recent years. Photo credit: @ndlea

Source: Twitter

How it happened

Leadership reports that the NDLEA obtained the court order in order to conclude its investigation and prosecution of the suspects, who are alleged to be involved in drug trafficking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The agency's lawyer, Umar Hussaini, argued the case before Justice Tijjani Ringim, who granted the order to freeze the accounts temporarily.

Specifically, Hussaini asked the court to direct Ecobank Plc to place a "lien/post-no-debit status" on the account numbers 2951023182 belonging to Nnaemeka John Nwaozor for 90 days, while investigations are ongoing. The order was granted in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/569/2023.

NDLEA strides

The NDLEA has been stepping up its efforts to combat drug trafficking in Nigeria, which is a major transit point for illicit substances from South America and Asia to Europe and North America.

The agency has made significant seizures and arrested numerous suspects in recent years.

One of which is the arrest of a Lagos-based church general overseer alongside two other accomplices attempting to smuggle illicit dr*gs to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CBN to close millions of bank accounts in Access, UBA, Zenith, and others

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that CBN plans to close bank accounts without BVN to clean up the sector and reduce fraud.

BVN is a unique identifier capturing biometric data used to verify customer identities and prevent fraud.

There are 24 commercial banks operating in Nigeria, including Access, UBA, Zenith, and other financial institutions, that require BVN.

Source: Legit.ng