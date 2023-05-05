President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri to a Federal University Teaching Hospital

An excited Governor Hope Uzodimma said the approval shows the president has love for the Imo people

The governor, alongside the minister of state for health, Hon Joseph Ekumankama, unveiled the health facility

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Owerri - The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the minister of state for health, Hon Joseph Ekumankama, on Friday, May 6, unveiled the commencement of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO).

Governor Uzodimma, in his address at the event, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for Ndi Imo for the approval of the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre to a Federal University Teaching Hospital.

Governor Uzodimma unveiled the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri at the event. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's media team quoted him as saying the facility would not only cater to the healthcare and well-being of Ndi Imo but will also provide the needed employment for the people.

The governor stated that Imo state has two teaching hospitals equipped with medical services for the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On his part, Hon Ekumankama disclosed that the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO) is a first-grade teaching hospital in the country.

He also disclosed that the president had approved equipment for cancer treatment making it one of the 6th hospitals equipped for it.

Also commending the governor, the acting Vice Chancellor of FUTHO, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, disclosed that what was witnessed "took the political will and push of Governor Uzodimma and his team to come to reality."

The Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Mrs. Nnenna Oti, said that the president's approval was personally and passionately facilitated by Governor Uzodimma, who she stated has continued to demonstrate credible affinity and robust support to the cause of FUTO.

Present at the unveiling were the board chairman of FUTHO, Senator Dr. Is'haq Salman; the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council FUTO, Senator J. Tilley-Gyado; government officials and traditional rulers.

Imo state government sponsors 1,000 Imolites on pilgrimage

Meanwhile, the Imo state government is sending its first batch of 1000 Imolites for pilgrimage for the first time in 10 years.

Governor Uzodimma asked the pilgrims to be good ambassadors in their conduct and not abscond.

He urged them to pray for the unity of Nigeria, for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Imo guber poll: NLC adopts Hope Uzodimma as sole candidate

On its part, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Imo state chapter, adopted Governor Uzodimma as their sole candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election.

The decision was unanimously endorsed during the 2023 Workers' Day Celebration at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri.

According to the NLC Imo chapter, the adoption is a testament to the Uzodimma administration's commitment to improving workers' lives in the state through several policy implementations about workers' welfare.

Source: Legit.ng