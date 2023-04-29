After more than 10 years of not attending Pilgrimage from the state, the Imo state government is sending it's first batch of a total of 1000 Imolites for Pilgrimage.

In his address, the Imo state Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has asked the first set of the intending Pilgrims to be good ambassadors in their conduct and not to abscorn to show that Imo people are different.

According to the Governor, "remember that the government that sent you needs to be encouraged in prayer and in good conduct".

Imo state government is sending it's first batch of a total of 1000 Imolites for Pilgrimage.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that his administration's major priority was not only the physical and infrastructural Prosperity but also the spiritual Prosperity and the well-being of Ndi Imo.

While charging the intending Imo Pilgrims to thank God for the peace in Imo, he urged them to pray for the unity of Nigeria, for President Muhammadu Buhari, who God has used for the infrastructural developments in the State and the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking earlier, the Imo State Chapel Chaplin, Rev. Father Alaribe commended the Governor for his generosity and his good intentions for the Imo people. He disclosed that this is the first of its kind Pilgrimage with 1000 Pilgrims being the highest in the history of the State.

The Chaplin said that the Governor mandated him as the Chairman of the Pilgrimage Board to incorporate less privileged Imolites from various rural areas for the program.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims’ Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam commended Governor Uzodimma for sponsoring the highest number of Pilgrimage in the entire country.

While commending the Governor, he appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for promoting the culture of Pilgrimage in Nigeria and availing Nigerians the opportunity to pray for the Nation and its leaders.

It is worthy of note that the Imo State Government has fully paid for the transportation to Isreal and Jordan with feeding and other necessities for each Imo Pilgrim.

