Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has given a hint of who will emerge as the leader of the 10th Senate in the National Assembly.

The outgoing governor says Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, is the next president of the senate.

Ganduje made this disclosure on Thursday, May 4th, at a meeting with the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, in Calabar, the state capital, The Cable reported.

Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, was also present at the meeting.

The Kano governor said the decision to nominate Akpabio was already a done deal, but he did not explain if it was a decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

“The senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-south and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom,” he said.

