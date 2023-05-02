Governor Hope Uzodimma has gotten an edge over his opponents in the forthcoming November governorship election in Imo state

Workers in the state have decided to adopt the governor as their sole candidate ahead of the election

The workers stated that the governor has stood by them through thick and thin since he became the Imo state chief executive

Owerri - The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Imo state chapter has adopted Governor Hope Uzodimma as their sole candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election.

The decision was unanimously endorsed during the 2023 Workers' Day Celebration at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Imo NLC.

Imo NLC leaders addressing Governor Uzodimma during the ceremony. Photo credit: Imo state government

The adoption, according to the NLC Imo chapter, is a testament to the Uzodimma administration's commitment to improving workers' lives in the state through several policy implementations on workers' welfare.

The statement noted that the policies include the prompt payment of salaries up to the 13th month, regular payment of pensions, free transportation, and promotions after more than ten years, among many other things.

Governor Uzodimma, in his address, commended the NLC Imo state chapter, referring to the adoption as "the mother of all endorsements.''

While promising more welfare packages for Imo workers, the governor also announced the free medical healthcare insurance scheme for all Imo workers for all illnesses except cancer.

His words:

"In the next two days, we are flagging off the social health insurance program. The Imo state government will be paying a minimum of N80 million every month for you to be taking free medical treatment at designated hospitals.

''The only sickness that is not listed is cancer. For any other sickness, as an Imo worker, you will go to hospitals where we've invited the national technical team from Abuja to audit."

He asked the workers to remain resolute and not be distracted by persons acting on behalf of enemies of the state as they are co-drivers of government policies for the betterment of all Imolites.

Imo labour leaders commend Hope Uzodimma for cordial relationship between govt, workers

Recall that Imo labour leaders had earlier expressed their satisfaction over the rehabilitation of the state's civil service by Governor Uzodimma.

At a meeting with the governor, the labour leaders said his excellent performance and governance of the state have not gone unnoticed.

They also recounted how the governor had created a cordial relationship between the state government, workers, and pensioners.

Imo state government sponsors 1,000 Imolites on pilgrimage

Meanwhile, the Imo state government is sending its first batch of 1000 Imolites for pilgrimage for the first time in 10 years.

Governor Uzodimma asked the pilgrims to be good ambassadors in their conduct and not to abscond.

He urged them to pray for the unity of Nigeria, for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng