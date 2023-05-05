The Federal Government (FG) made a backlog payment confirmation update for validated accounts, saying payments of N-Power beneficiaries are gradually being made

Some N-Power batch C beneficiaries had complained of unpaid backlogs, lamenting the delay of their N30, 000 monthly stipends

NASIMS released a statement on Friday, April 14, saying its technical partners are working on the payment “to ensure seamless transaction”

FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has said backlog payments for validated accounts of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, are being made bit by bit.

Legit.ng reports that NASIMS provided this update via its official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 3.

FG speaks on payment of outstanding stipends of N-Power beneficiaries. Photo credit: @npower_ng

Source: Twitter

NASIMS is the central management platform for the administration and coordination of Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The N-Power scheme is one of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s NSIP initiatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NASIMS’ post reads:

“BACKLOG PAYMENT UPDATE! This is a backlog payment confirmation update for validated accounts. Payments are GRADUALLY being made.”

Backlog payment of N-Power Batch C beneficiaries

Legit.ng reports that some beneficiaries of the N-Power Batch C beneficiaries had complained of unpaid backlogs.

NASIMS released a statement on Friday, April 14, saying its technical partners are working on the payment “to ensure seamless transaction”.

A validation link was provided by handlers of the N-Power scheme, with NASIMS stressing that successful account validation does not mean your payment will be instant.

Legit.ng understands that beneficiaries will receive their backlogs payment once they are re-initiated.

D’Banj arrested, detained in Abuja over N-Power fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular Nigerian singer Dbanj, was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged fraud related to the famed N-Power scheme. Premium Times reports that the music star was forced to surrender himself at their headquarters in Abuja on December 6, 2022, after he was finally cornered.

It was alleged that D'Banj connived with corrupt government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the funds. The monies were later reportedly traced to accounts associated with the singer.

D’Banj now a free man after N-Power saga

However, three days later, D’Banj was released, with his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, describing his detention as “unfair”.

Olajengbesi insisted that his client is clean and has no criminal or fraud record, adding that it is an embarrassment to Nigeria that a huge allegation of N900 million fraud was levelled against a public figure “without any evidence."

Source: Legit.ng