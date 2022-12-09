Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name D’Banj has been released from detention

Popular musician, Daniel Oladapo, also known by his stage name as D’Banj has been released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

This was disclosed by D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who announced the development on on Facebook.

He said the musician was released on self-recognition.

According to him, the singer is innocent of the allegations of fund diversion trailing him regarding the social empowerment programme ‘N-Power Scheme.’

The statement read:

“After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr. Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer.

“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj) on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating on him.

“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj) is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, however, an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.

“The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) and the entire officers of the ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such a shameful publicity against an innocent man. Only few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. This form of media trial is evil.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who claimed to have instructed the ICPC to detain D’banj must now be ready to explain to world the money traced to his account and the amount.

“We still demand that the minister provide the details of the government authority D’banj allegedly collaborated with and provide the account and N-power funds allegedly traced to Dbanj’s account.

“This is injustice and upon the instruction of our client, we may head to court to seek redress, a public apology and compensation from the ICPC. The detention of D’banj is an injustice having that the ICPC found nothing incriminating traced to his innocent personality.

“This is to say a big thank you to Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and my Learned Senior Barr. Babs Akinwumi for the leadership.”

