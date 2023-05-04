On Wednesday, May 3rd, the first batch of Nigerians who were evacuated from Sudan arrived in the country

They landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:30 pm Wednesday night, after a long and bumpy journey from Sudan to Egypt by bus and were airlifted at the Aswan Airport in Egypt

Meanwhile, since April 15, Sudan has been plunged into armed conflict with clashes between rival factions of the North African nation’s military government breaking out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region

A report by Daily Trust has it that the first batch of Nigerians who fled the war in Sudan have returned to the country.

Due to the closure of Sudanese Airspace, the federal government made arrangements for them to be conveyed to Egypt by road from where they were to connect flights back home.

People wait with their luggage at Port Sudan on May 3, 2023 ahead of their evacuation by sea amid ongoing deadly clashes between rival generals' forces. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

The evacuees had a major setback earlier

However, there was a major setback when the Egyptian authorities denied them access over documentation issues.

The logjam continued for days until the Nigerian intelligence network struck a deal with its Egyptian counterpart.

The Nigerians were airlifted on Wednesday evening and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, around 11:30pm, Channels TV report added.

Sudan crisis: Huge relief as Egypt finally opens border for stranded Nigerians

Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government, on Monday, May 1, gave a fresh update regarding Nigerians living in Sudan affected by the country's recent crisis.

FG disclosed that the Egyptian authorities have finally opened their country’s border for Nigerians fleeing the Sudan war after an intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday, May 1, via her Twitter page.

FG explains spending $1.2m to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan

Meanwhile, the federal government reacted to the controversy following its claims of expending $1.2 million (₦552,664,441.20) to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Responding to the criticisms that trailed the report, the government explained that the high amount was due to the dire need of the war situation.

It issued a statement which read in part:

“The outcry over the negotiated sum of 1.2 million dollars for the buses hired for the exercise, is uncalled for."

Source: Legit.ng