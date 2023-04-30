There was a fire outbreak within the premises of the palace of Ooni of Ife in Osun state

The incident, which was caused by a power surge, occurred at about 11:30 pm on Friday

Fortunately, the fire was put out before it could spread to other parts of the palace, and no casualty was recorded

Osun state - A building within the premises of the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osun state, has been razed down by fire.

The incident reportedly occurred at 11:30 pm on Friday, April 28, causing apprehension in the palace, The Cable reported.

A part of the Ooni of Ife’s palace in Osun was gutted by fire. Photo credit: Ooni of Ife Colloquium

In a statement released on Saturday, April 29, Moses Olafare, the monarch’s spokesperson, said the fire was stopped before it could spread to other parts of the palace.

He explained that the outbreak was triggered by a power surge. No casualty, no loss of cultural items or injury was recorded, The Sun added.

The statement read:

“A building apartment within the courtyard of the palace of The Ooni Of Ife was at about 11:30 pm yesterday engulfed in flames of fire incident triggered by a power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

“The inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises, as it was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the government fire service, OAU fire service and palace emergency control unit."

