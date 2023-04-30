Mazi Okwu Nnabuike sent a congratulatory message to President-elect Bola Tinubu over his victory in the February 25 poll

The national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide claimed some people have been after his life after he congratulated the president-elect

Nnabuike said until the election petitions are decided by the court, Nigerians need to support Tinubu to move Nigeria forward

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the self-acclaimed national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has raised the alarm over a threat to his life days after he congratulated Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for winning the presidential election.

He claimed that those against him had been employing every means, including using the DSS and other security agencies to cajole and silence him, The Nation reported.

Nnabuike alleged:

“Some persons who are annoyed that I congratulated the President-elect have set machinery in motion to take me out of the way."

The Ohanaeze youth national president had a few days ago congratulated Tinubu, urging those aggrieved with the outcome to allow the court to decide the matter.

He wondered if he committed a crime for congratulating the president-elect, as he asked if Ohanaeze was now a political party, The Guardian report added.

"There are Igbo people in APC, PDP, and LP; and we are serving the interest of the entire Igbo regardless of their political affiliations."

Nnabuike noted that Tinubu is the president-elect and would be sworn in on May 29. He added that until the petitions by aggrieved parties against Tinubu's victory are decided, everyone has to support him to move Nigeria forward.

Meanwhile, a rival faction under the leadership of Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has declared Nnabuike as an impostor who does not have the authority to speak for Ohanaeze youth, Daily Trust reported.

Igboayaka stated:

“If he’s being threatened, he should go and find out why and if it’s for congratulating Tinubu, he should go and tell Tinubu. He’s not the only person who had congratulated Tinubu and so if his life is under threat, he should know that his action was illegal."

Ohanaeze reacts to Peter Obi’s decision to contest results in court

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party were not satisfied with the outcome and decided to go to court.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stressed that it was in support of the decision of the Labour Party presidential candidate to challenge the results of the presidential election in court.

The Ohanaeze elders, in a statement signed by the chairman and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, highlighted that “Ohanaeze is aware that Peter Obi has gone to court to seek justice on the outcome of the presidential election."

