Abuja, Nigeria: Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, founder and chief executive officer of Miundo Misingi Hub, an infrastructure Hub based in Nairobi has applauded the NDDC management for putting together a summit to discuss how to deploy infrastructure assets and services with the private sector.

According to Johnson in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja, the summit came at a time when many countries are struggling to meet the ever expanding infrastructure financing requirements, exacerbated by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that time is ripe for the region to leverage on private sector resources and innovation to develop qualify, affordable and sustainable infrastructure for the citizens. He however notes that this will not be possible if the region does not build an ecosystem that allows such private sector solutions to thrive.

He insisted that there is urgent need for the region to enhance the PPP framework so as to instill confidence in the private sector. According to him "capacity still remains a challenge, there is need for the region to realign capacity building initiatives to ensure they resonate with the needs of the region.

Johnson added that the region needs to tap locally available resources to cater for the infrastructure needs of the region. The local market might not be advanced for now, but we can start with relatively smaller projects that can attract local financing. Governments can come in where necessary to incentivize local financing to flow to these projects.

He recommended that the region can leverage on green financing sources in the globe to build clean and sustainable infrastructure projects.

