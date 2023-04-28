Conversations about the shrinking civic space in Nigeria and the world have reached a fever pitch

Public affairs commentators, media practitioners and the federal government converged in Abuja to proffer veritable solutions

Meanwhile, conversations on the advent of AI, social media and its abuse were treated as a focal point at the convergence

FCT, Abuja - An interface between the government, civil societies, the media and other relevant stakeholders about the shrinking civic space in Nigeria has led to a call for the regulation of social media and artificial intelligence (AI).

On Thursday, April 27, during a roundtable conversation in Abuja organised by Connected Development (CODE) in partnership with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), with support from the OXFAM, many stakeholders gave their two cents about the advent of AI technology and the increasing misuse of the social media.

The roundtable held conversations on identifying ways to educate the masses on the role and value of civil society and the civic space. Photo: @Connected_dev

Women and PWDs inclusion in politics

Speaking at the roundtable meeting, the director-general of NOA, Garba Abari, said there is a need for regular convergence to deliberate on saving the shrinking civic space in the country while noting that it has become a global issue.

He further noted that the democratic space should not be left out of the conversation as it is a branch of the civic space.

Abari emphasised the need to support and foster the inclusion of women, youths, and people living with disabilities in the political scene.

He said:

“When we are talking about expanding the democratic space, we are talking about the inclusion; however, that does not necessarily mean allowing people to come out and vote during elections after every four years.

“We are talking about inclusion of vulnerable groups, like youths, women and persons with disabilities.”

Fake news and its effect

In his remark, the host and executive director of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, emphasised the need to curb fake news and its perpetrators.

He stated that the widespread norm of fake news has begun to infiltrate the media and compromise Nigeria’s democracy and the unity of its people.

Lawal said:

“We have seen in countless ways how disinformation can be used to influence negative and extremist views; a good example is the just concluded elections.

“There are also different attempts to counter fake news and disinformation with fact-checking initiatives, but fact-checking initiatives are only a first step.”

Why regulation of AI and social media should follow careful steps - Jaiye Gaskia

Meanwhile, renowned public affairs commentator Jaye Gaskia said the advent of social media in this millennium had affected the critical thinking of humanity, especially among youths.

He stated that academic researchers and politicians are also guilty of this shortcoming.

When asked by Legit.ng about his thoughts about artificial intelligence technologies, the advent of voice cloning, and AI text generators, Gaskia said:

"We know this technology is there. Whether we discourage it or not, even whether it is bad, it will not stop this technology from evolving."

Gaskia told Legit.ng that conversation on regulating AI should not be hinged on diminishing its potency; instead, it should be hinged on creating solutions to reduce its damages.

He said:

"So the response to it is how can we put mechanisms in place to ensure that those who use the technology use it responsibly and can be held accountable for any abuse of the use."

