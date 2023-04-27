Some Nigerian students suspected to have been moved away from the war zones in Sudan have been seen in viral videos lamenting being abandoned by the federal government.

In multiple videos of the stranded students shared by a netizen, Dr Ahmad Small, the students are lamenting that they don't know where they are, stating that the bus drivers suddenly stopped on the roads, alleging that the federal government was not paying them.

While sharing the video, Small wrote:

"The Buses evacuating Nigerian students and non-student were stopped in the middle of the Sahara, and the drivers refused to continue the journey because they were not PAID."

He then went further to tag multiple media in Nigeria as well as government agencies to come to the students' aid.

The students in the video were raising alarms about their security at the place, which was obviously a desert.

One of the students who spoke in the video said they were made to go through several rigorous processes before the journey was started. She said they had been in the desert for over 4 hours, "we don't know where we are; we don't know the situation we are in; we don't have money; our money has finished."

Reacting to the plight of the students, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the busses have continued in their journey as she just put a call through to the DG of NEMA.

She wrote:

"I have just spoken to @nemanigeria dg. He confirmed the buses have continued their Journey and said whatever issues have been resolved"

