Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state: Thousands of Ijebu Igbo residents trooped to the home of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with Hon. Abdul Rasheed Kashamu, member-elect, Ogun state House of Assembly.

Hon. Rasheed Kashamu, the son of the late philanthropist and politician, recently won a seat at the state House of Assembly.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will be representing Ijebu North Constituency 1.

Many residents of Ijebu Igbo trooped to the home of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with his son. Photo credit: Rasheed Kashamu

Sustaining the father's legacy the younger Kashamu, who has been hosting the people since 2020 that the older Kashamu passed on, threw open the gates into the expansive family compound.

Thousands of men, women, children and youths received gift items in celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The excited crowd were handed packages of food items, including rice, noodles and cash. They showered encomiums on the young philanthropist for taking after his late father.

Earlier, Hon. Kashamu performed Salat al-Eid at the Muslim Praying Ground in Oke Alafia, where he was also greeted by teeming supporters.

In his message to his constituents and made available to Legit.ng, the 26-year-old said:

“I felicitate with you all, my brothers and sisters, particularly the Muslim Ummah in Ijebu North Constituency 1, on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Fitr, which marks the completion of the Ramadan fast.

“May Almighty Allah reward all our sacrifices, and I encourage us to live an exemplary life worthy of emulation.”

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The special day is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

26-year-old AbdulRasheed, son of late Buruji Kashamu, receives INEC certificate of return

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state has issued a Certificate of Return to AbdulRasheed Kashamu, son of the late Buruji Kashamu.

The 26-year-old Kashamu was elected to represent the people of Ijebu North Constituency 1 at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Niyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Ogun state, presented the certificate of Return to the lawmaker-elect on Thursday, March 30.

Source: Legit.ng