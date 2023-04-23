Uche Ekwunife, the senator representing Anambra Central, is reportedly considering joining the APC to secure the party's governorship ticket ahead of the 2025 election in Anambra state

Anambra state - There are strong indications that the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, may join the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) ahead of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that Ekwunife, who is currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), has contested the governorship of Anambra state three times in her political career.

She had also been in the National Assembly three times as a House of Representatives member for Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha and two times as a Senator for Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Uche Ekwunife plotting to secure APC guber ticket - Source

A source close to the senator told Legit.ng in Awka on Saturday, April 22, that she has begun moves to see the possibility of joining the ruling party to get the party's governorship ticket ahead of Anambra guber in 2025.

The source said:

"Yesterday, madam joined APC leaders from Anambra state in a courtesy visit to Hope Uzodimma in Imo state.

"She went in the company of Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi, Amb Elijah Onyeagba, Paul Chukwuma, and Hon Ralph Okeke. Benue state governor-elect, Rev Fr Alia, joined them in Imo state.

"She made her opinion known to some of us in her camp. Some of us advised Iyom to join Labour Party and not APC, but she is of the opinion that joining APC at this material time is a smarter move to make now."

"Peter Obi can't win 2023 Presidential Election," Ekwunife denies endorsing Labour Party

Meanwhile, in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ekwunife denied reports that she had thrown her support for the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Ekwunife, who said that Obi could not win the 2023 presidential election, added that she never endorsed the former Anambra state governor.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 5, the former lawmaker said that while it is clear that Peter Obi is a force to reckon with in the forthcoming elections, he lacked the capacity to gather the required vote spread needed to win the election.

