Nigerian security forces continue to have the upper hand in the fight against armed bandits in north-central Nigeria

In Niger state especially, security agents are dealing a heavy blow on roving bandits causing havoc in communities

On Saturday, April 16, the forces repelled an attack by the terrorists in some communities in the state

Minna - Roving terrorists in large numbers on motorcycles transversing between Kapana, in Munya Local Government on Saturday, April 16 attacked a community in Shiroro Local Government.

A statement by the Niger state commissioner of local government, chieftaincy affairs, and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, however, revealed that the bandits were repelled by the joint security forces situated and were supported by reinforced security assets mobilized and deployed.

Commissioner Umar said the bandits were repelled before they caused any havoc in the area. Photo credit: @HonEmmanuelUmar

The statement further read:

“In the fierce engagement, a number of the terrorists were neutralized while some sustained several degrees of injuries, one of the security forces, unfortunately, lost his life, and another was injured.

“The Niger state government will continue to work hard in support of our security agencies to ensure these criminals are decimated and removed from our once peaceful territory.

“Governor Abu Sani Bello will continue to give all the necessary support to security operatives in the state and has directed the security forces including air components to do their best that citizens get adequate security and also ensure a hot pursuit in order to bring to account all the perpetrators of this evil act in the state.’’

Niger state government makes progress in flushing out terrorists

Recall that over 200 bandits were killed in Niger state between Sunday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 1 in a joint security operation.

Umar told journalists during a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday, March 2 that it was a major victory for the state in its fight against terrorists and bandits.

He said a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

