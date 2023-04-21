The family of Emeka Ihedioha has lost its matriarch, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha

Dame Dorothy, who celebrated her 90th birthday on August 28, 2022, died in Abuja on Thursday, April 20, 2023

The family added that funeral arrangements would be announced later while calling for prayers from friends and well-wishers

The mother of Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, has passed on. Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha died at the age of 90.

According to a statement by the former governor on his Facebook wall, she breathed her last on Thursday, April 20, in Abuja, with her family by her side.

Emeka Ihedioha's mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, gloriously transited to eternity. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Part of the statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.

"While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers."

Ihedioha added that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Ihedioha pulls out of governorship race

The Supreme Court had in 2020 nullified the election of Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the governor of Imo state after barely seven months in office.

In 2023, Ihedioha decided to contest again for the position but later pulled out of the governorship race before the party's primary election.

The former governor had been screened and cleared by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

According to him, he decided to withdraw based on his personal sacrifice for a consensus candidate to emerge.

Why Ihedioha withdrew from Imo PDP guber primary

A group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action, disclosed why Ihedioha stepped down from the 2023 race. The group said it was because the process lacked credibility.

The chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Wednesday, March 29.

Former governor, Orji Kali, loses wife

Meanwhile, Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate chief whip, announced the loss of his dear wife to the cold hand of death.

According to the 2-term governor of Abia state, a memorial service would be held in memory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada, who died at 61, in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng