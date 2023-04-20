The much-anticipated Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria have finally been announced by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The monarch confirmed that Friday, April 21, would be the day for the celebrations following the sighting of Shawwal, 1444 AH, in many parts of the country.

Sultan announces Friday, April 21, as Eid-El-Fitr Day in Nigeria. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

In his message, the Sultan emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among Muslims, regardless of their differences.

He also prayed for the guidance of the new leaders and for Allah's blessings to continue to shower on Nigeria.

With this announcement, Muslims across the country can now look forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with joy and gratitude.

