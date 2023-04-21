Muslims in Rivers State have been assured of a good environment and the right to a conducive worship environment

Governor Nyesom Wike gave this assurance during his goodwill message to Muslims in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitri

In his goodwill message, he thanked Muslims in the state for supporting and being an integral part of his government

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has expressed his gratitude to Muslims in Rivers state for supporting his administration.

He made this remark in his goodwill message to Muslims on Friday, April 21, as part of the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitri.

Governor Wike in his Eid-Ul-Fitri message stated that his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV online, hailed Muslims for the success of the fasting period and the attainment of its benefit.

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to seek righteousness, love, justice, fairness, equity, and peaceful co-existence with others as part of the lessons of the Ramadan season.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He stated that tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period should be put into action and remain a way of life.

Governor Wike, however, assured Muslims that his administration would continue to propagate religious tolerance and ensure the right to a conducive environment and freedom of worship, Punch reported.

“2023 Elections Proudest Achievement of My Govt”: Buhari Boasts in Sallah Message

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The president did not fail to mention the just concluded general elections which he described as transparent, free and fair.

The Nigerian leader expressed pride that he created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation.

"Adhere to Obligations of 5 Pillars of Islam": President-elect Tinubu Tells Muslims as They Round Up Ramadan

On the other hand, Muslims across the country have been urged to ensure they oblige to the tenets of the Islamic religion.

The call was made to Nigerian Muslims by the president-elect and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Bola Tinubu said this while wishing all the Muslims in the country a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Source: Legit.ng