The Natives has commended the Nigerian security agencies for standing by Nigeria's democracy following the just concluded presidential election

Going further, the pro-Nigeria and anti-sabotage group on the platform urged them to step up their vigilance ahead of May 29 scheduled date for inauguration

Also, the Natives said Nigeria has been awake to the emergence of political saboteurs reminiscent of June 12, 1993

The Natives has commended the Nigerian security agencies for their resilience, asking them to step up their vigilance ahead of May 29 scheduled date for inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Natives however, acknowledged that Nigerian security agencies, especially the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the military and the Nigerian Police deserved global applause for performing optimally before, during and after the just concluded General elections.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 20, in Abuja, by the supreme leader , Hon. Smart Edwards, the group specifically thanked the military, Police and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for exposing plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government recently.

The Natives praises security agencies ahead of Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: The Natives

Source: UGC

Hon. Edwards also commended the security agencies for their commitments toward sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Edwards, the DSS as an establishment acted swiftly to promptly alert and urgently inform the public of the capricious tendencies of desperate feudal political oligarchies, using unsuspecting youths to rubbish all institutions of government and denigrate them to promote anarchy and acts of discountenance in the country.

He said:

"We, the Natives, are also using this medium to urge the Nigerian security apparatus to step up their games against the saboteurs as the Nation prepares towards the historic inauguration of the 16th President of Nigeria, another popularly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We must at this juncture openly commend profusely the swift response of the DSS under their Director General, the Defense Headquarters, and the entire Intelligence community for their professionalism and commitment to their democratic obligation by alerting, and distancing the establishment from any complicity and readiness to frustrate any mischievous effort to truncate our much-cherished democracy.

"You may wish to know that pathetic political jobbers parading the nation appealing for Interim national government because of their conspiracy theories and illusions on the outcome of the just concluded elections have attracted shame for themselves and their co- travellers by the dignity of our gate-keepers, a worthy armed forces."

The Natives send important message to Peter Obi, Atiku over Tinubu

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that The Natives asked presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, not to abandon the country but join hands with the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to rebuild Nigeria.

The Natives asked the duo to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari who, after losing presidential elections thrice allowed Court processes and stayed back in Nigeria to contribute to democratic growth.

The supreme leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, specifically thanked the military, Police and the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) for exposing plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government.

Source: Legit.ng