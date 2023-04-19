Yusuf Gagdi has been backed for the position of speaker by a coalition of 500 Pro-Democracy Civil Society Organizations

The group said it declared support for the lawmaker because he is the best of all the candidates vying for the position

Going further, the CSOs praised the lawmaker for what it described as a passion for serving the people, commitment to the Nigerian Project, loyalty to the party among others

The Nigerian Unity Project, a coalition of 500 Pro-Democracy Civil Society Organizations has declared support for the candidacy of Hon Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke of Plateau state for te position of speaker in the 10th Assembly.

According to the groups, purposeful leadership is necessary for Nigeria, given the prevailing circumstances and the need for the incoming administration to hit the ground running towards translating the people's hopes into tangibles.

It added that with the victory of Bola Tinubu the second leg is the election of principal officers of the Legislative arm of government.

The coalition said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

"As a coalition of pro-democracy civil society organizations, we believe that the legislature and executive are two important political institutions in presidential democratic regimes. They have a very critical task to play in promoting good governance. However, the achievement of this task depends on whether the relationship between these institutions is constructive or conflictive.

"As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are constrained to lend our voice to the debate on the suitability of candidates for the speakership of the 10th Assembly because it is of utmost importance that we get it right with the leadership of the National Assembly.

"The name Hon Yusuf Gagdi has continually rang a bell in the race for the speakership of the Federal House of Representatives. It didn't come as a surprise to lovers of democracy because he has exhibited a passion and commitment to the Nigerian Project's success during his political career, culminating in his election as a member of the Federal House of Representatives.

"Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a legislator and a leader whose grasp of issues surpasses his age. He is a reliable and competent lawmaker with all it takes to lead the Federal House of Representatives, given his cosmopolitan nature and the tremendous respect he commands from colleagues, party leaders and other concerned stakeholders."

