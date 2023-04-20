Osun: “Desperate Politicians Move to Upturn Adeleke’s Victory”, Timi Frank Warns

Timi Frank has called on the Supreme Court Judges to resist any attempt to bribe them as regards the Osun governorship matter

According to him, some desperate politicians have began move to upturn Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory at Appeal Court at all cost

He argued that some APC politicians are bent on truncating democracy by using every state apparatus available in perpetuating mischief

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has been urged not to allow desperate politicians compromise their integrity.

This call was made by former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank.

Timi Frank says some politicians are trying to upturn Adeleke's victory. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Frank accused the APC of using every state apparatus available in perpetuating mischief and subversion of legitimacy, citing the just concluded Adamawa governorship rerun election.

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

He alleged that monetary inducement, coercion and intimidation using state security agencies to influence the judgment of the Supreme Court are rife and underway.

He said:

"The Supreme Court must be put on notice that Nigerians are very interested in the outcomes of judgement decisions from the SC and will continue to beam it's searchlights on the discreet activities of the Judges especially after the ridiculous decisions as regards Sen Ahmed Lawan and Sen Gods will Akabio. We are constrained to believe that indeed, recent decisions from the SC suggest that certain compromise may have been plausible by the outcomes of judicial matters.

"The SC must be reminded that the Osun State matter will be first litmus test for the JSC. The facts of the matterr are very clear, with the CA putting to rest the issues of overvoting and any other discrepancies. Therefore the minimum expectations for the SC is to stand by the truth and avoid any semblance of intimidation and coercion. The Right thing must be done, as it is clear that the Osun people are extremely pleased with the choice of their governor and are elated with his performance since his inception into office."

APC's Aisha Binani opens up on bribing INEC REC with N2bn to declare her Adamawa governor-elect

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Adamawa Governorship election, has denied giving a N2 billion bribe to controversial Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Recall that Ari, in a dramatic move, declared Binani as the governor-elect on Sunday, April 16, while the collation of the guber poll results was ongoing, and in the absence of the returning officer who has the constitutional right to make the declaration.

According to her, an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS), agents of the state government and the police in the government house police are behind the allegations against her.

