Water transportation has commenced in Anambra state, and it is generating excitement among the residents

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has commended Governor Charles Soludo for the initiative

Metchie also acknowledged the work put into the project by the state commissioner for transportation, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike

Umueri - The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has commended Governor Charles Soludo and the state commissioner for transportation, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, for the commencement of water transportation in the state.

Metchie, the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (A United Nations affiliate), commended the duo, especially for the commencement of the Otu-Ocha Marine Project in Anambra East local government area.

Anambra state commissioner for transportation, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike inspecting the project. Photo credit: Anambra state govt

Source: Facebook

He said the project would greatly relieve the communities in the state's coastal areas.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media team on Wednesday, April 12, Chief Metchie, who doubles as the President-General of Umueri, used the opportunity to call on Governor Soludo to come to the rescue of the community.

He lamented that Umueri is being ravaged and devastated by massive erosion, threatening to cut off villages from others.

He, however, stated that the people of Umueri and the entire Anambra East Local Government would remain eternally grateful to the state government under the leadership of Governor Soludo for the special attention given to the area.

He commended the governor for infrastructural provisions in the area, and citing the installation of 50 CCTV cameras to communities in the local government for security surveillance and other purposes.

He also recalled the renovation, upgrading and equipping of Umueri General Hospital among others.

His words:

“I want to thank my Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the state commissioner for transportation, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike for the ongoing sensitization to safety requirements.

“There is excitement in many communities in Anambra East Local Government, seeing the massive sensitization and distribution of water safety material to residents, as part of the drill, to prepare our people for water transportation that the government is about to kick-off.

“With safe water transportation, our communities would benefit immensely because there would be ease of community-to-community movement while farmers can reach their farms and rural and urban markets with relief.

“It is something to be grateful about, that Umueri and many communities in Anambra East local government have been benefitting from the administration of Governor Soludo and we are thankful for the attention given to the area.

“While we express our appreciation, like Oliver Twist, I want to beg my working governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to kindly come to the rescue of Umueri, from the menace of massive and fast expanding erosion which is destroying rural roads with the threat to cut-off villages.”

