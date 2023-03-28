Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has commended the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo

He praised the governor for the rapid development taking place across the state, especially Anambra East Local Government

Going further, he also hailed Soludo, particularly for linking 50 communities on CCTV connectivity at different locations

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Prime Minister of Anambra state Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has commended the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Dr. Anselm C. Onuorah for the rapid development taking place across the state, especially Anambra East Local Government.

Metchie who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (A United Nations affiliate), hailed Soludo, particularly for linking 50 communities on CCTV connectivity at different locations within Anambra East local government Area, which he said was one of the most audacious rural community security programmes in the history of the state and Nigeria in general.

Chukwudi Metchie commends Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

Source: UGC

Ambassador Metchie gave the commendation Tuesday, in a statement by his Media Office, adding that he was excited and highly impressed that Governor Soludo heeded his humble call for CCTV connectivity across all communities in the state, which he initiated immediately he assumed office as President General of Umueri community in April last year, and later, ASATU Prime Minister.

According to Chief Metchie, security of lives and properties of the people is the number one responsibility of government as there would be no prosperity and decent living without security.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chief Metchie said- “Today, I want the entire people of all the communities that make up Anambra East Local Government Area, to join me and my wife, Lady Linda Metchie, to thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Dr. Anselm C. Onuorah, Chairman Anambra East local government, for amplifying the CCTV camera initiative I introduced in Umueri when I took over as the President General Umueri General Assembly.

“As we speak, the government has mounted over 50 CCTV cameras in different locations in the communities in Anambra East local government. This is not only gigantic but the first from any state government in any state in Nigeria.

“We now have government installed CCTV cameras in Nsugbe junction, Aguleri-Adani junction, INEC junction Otuocha and many other places in Anambra East. I attached a collage of live coverage from 4 points.

“As the ASATU Prime Minister, this is one thing I expected the government to do in other communities in Anambra state and I am happy to see it today.

“I also commend the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government for reminding the Governor of this laudable project and seeing to its fruition.

“This is one great security measure which if adopted by other local governments, would help in no small measure, in the fight against insecurities in Anambra state.

“By this action, Governor Soludo and Dr. Anselm have shown that they are not in office for the sake of occupying leadership position but rather to work towards the development of the state and communities, as well as improvement of the quality of the lives of the people,” Chief Metchie concluded.

Source: Legit.ng