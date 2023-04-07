Weeks to handing over, President Buhari has again wielded the big stick, terminating the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar

The appointment of Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, (NIPC) has been terminated with immediate effect.

Umar was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, who gave a directive for the most senior director in the commission to replace her in the interim.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Thursday, April 6.

Part of the statement read:

"In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim."

How Umar was sacked by Goodluck Jonathan

Buhari's directive brings Umar’s eight-month stay to an end. This is the second time she has been fired from the same position.

She was first appointed to the position in July 2014 but was sacked by former President Goodluck Jonathan in May 2015, barely two weeks after the staff of NIPC called for her removal.

However, on July 5, 2022, Buhari approved Umar’s reappointment into the position for a fresh term of five years.

Buhari sacks NASENI boss

Umar's sack comes barely a few days after the president fired the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure NASENI, Mohammed Haruna.

The termination of Haruna's appointment was made public via a circular on Tuesday, April 4.

He was also ordered to hand over the affairs of his office to the most senior officer at NASENI immediately.

Buhari sacks NYSC DG, Brig-Gen Mohammed Fadah

Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah lost his job as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

President Buhari reportedly approved his immediate removal amid concerns over “incompetence.”

Fadah’s reported removal came months after he assumed office — he took over in May 2022 and became the 19th person to hold the position of NYSC DG.

