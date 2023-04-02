The Independent National Electoral Commission has engaged the service of nine prominent lawyers to defend the February 25 presidential election

The nine senior advocates of Nigeria have been appointed by the commission to defend the election which produce the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi has filed petitions to challenge Tinubu's victory while noting the election was not credible

No fewer than nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria have been appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The country's senior lawyers were appointed by the commission, to defend the results of the February 25 presidential election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner and president-elect of Nigeria.

INEC hires nine SANs to defend February 25 presidential election results. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The details of the nine SANs

The team, according to The PUNCH, is to be led by former Nigerian Bar Association President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN).

Other members of the team are; Stephen Adehi (SAN), Oluwakemi Pinheiro (SAN), Miannaya Essien (SAN), and Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN).

Other important details of the nine SANs

It was gathered from a member of the legal team that four SANs who are staff members of INEC’s legal department are also members of the team alongside Garba Hassan, Musa Attah, and Patricia Obi.

Atiku reveals how INEC allegedly deducted his votes to ensure Tinubu won

In another report, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused INEC of deducting his votes to facilitate Tinubu's victory.

The PDP presidential flagbearer also accused the electoral commission of allocating votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate who was declared the election winner.

His accusations were contained in a petition filed on Tuesday, March 21, at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

INEC chairman meets Peter Obi's legal team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Labour Party's legal team met with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

According to INEC on its Facebook page, the meeting was centred around the inspection of the electoral materials deployed by the commission on the February 25 presidential election.

The lawyers said they were at the commission's headquarters to find out about the modalities required to have access to the sensitive electoral materials. While addressing the legal practitioners, Yakubu assured the team that the commission had nothing to hide and that he was meeting with INEC commissioners at the state level to assemble all the necessary documents. .

