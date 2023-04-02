A few weeks after the just concluded 2023 presidential election, the national chairman of the NNPP resigned from his position

Prof. Ahmed Rufai Alkali step down as chairman of the party and revealed the next step he will take going forward

In a letter to his party, Alkali maintained that the NNPP needs reorganisation to consolidate its success in the general election

The national chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali has resigned from his position.

The NNPP and its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso came fourth in the recently concluded 2023 presidential elections but won the Kano governorship poll.

NNPP national chairman quits. Photo credit: New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Source: Facebook

Why Alkali resigned?

In a letter dated March 31, 2023 and addressed to the national secretary, Prof. Alkali said he was resigning as national chairman to pave way for the restructuring of the party and reposition it for the task ahead, The Nation reported on Sunday, March 2nd, 2023.

The resignation letter is coming barely 24 hours after the National Executive Committee meeting of the party, Vanguard report added.

Source: Legit.ng