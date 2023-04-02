The Lagos State Government has finally arraigned the Chrisland School principal and four other staff over the death of one of the school’s pupils, 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran

The workers were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja and Chrisland School Limited

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lagos State government on Saturday, April 1st, arraigned Chrisland Schools, three staff members of the school and a vendor before an Ikeja High Court.

They are standing trial for the death of a student of the school, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of the school.

The trial of the Chrisland School Principal in Lagos and four others, has begun. Photo credit: Blessing Adeniran

Source: Facebook

The workers standing trial in Lagos court

The 1st to 5th defendants arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala include Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs. Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, and Chrisland Schools Limited.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, and Director, Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Jide Martins, led the Prosecuting team.

The defendants were arranged on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state, The Nation reported.

The principal broke down in tears

In the course of the trial, the 3rd defendant and principal of the school, Mrs. Belinda Amao, broke down in tears, The Punch report added.

The defendant who had difficulty going through the exercise was consoled by her colleagues before the trial could resume.

Justice Ogala adjourned the trial till May 25, April 1, 8 and 15, 2023, The SUN newspaper further stated.

Whitney Adeniran: Official trial of Chrisland School, staff begins Thursday, March 30

Legit.ng earlier reported that active court proceedings were set to commence the trial against Chrisland High School Opebi over the death of a pupil, Whitney Adeniran.

Reports confirmed that the Lagos state high court in Ikeja will sit on the case to unravel the conspiracy surrounding the tragic incident.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala has also been announced as the presiding judge for the case tagged as involuntary manslaughter.

Domestic worker bags death by hanging sentence for killing grandma, daughter

In another development, a domestic worker is to die by hanging for killing his employer, an 89-year-old grandmother, and her daughter.

Delivering its judgement on Monday, March 27, a high court in Lagos, in its verdict, held that the worker was guilty of three counts charge of armed robbery and murder.

This came after the worker, Joseph Ogbu, was arrested by the police and charged in court by the Lagos state government in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng