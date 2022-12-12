Several Nigerians who trained as medical doctors abroad have failed the medical council assessment examination

This was disclosed on Monday, December 12, by Tijani Sanusi, the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria

Sanusi said that out of the 892 candidates who sat for the medical examination, 469 passed and 423 failed

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has said that a total of 439 doctors who obtained their training outside the country have failed an assessment examination conducted by the council.

The Punch reports that a two-day assessment examination was conducted by the council at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto on November 23 and November 24, 2022, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Tijani Sanusi, the MDCN Registrar, while speaking on the failure of the doctors said 916 foreign-trained medical and dental candidates sat for the assessment examination.

He however noted that only 477 out of the over 900 candidates

Sanusi said:

“24 candidates sat for the examination in Dentistry, eight passed and 16 failed. 892 candidates sat for the medical examination, 469 passed and 423 failed.

"It is a global practice that if you train in a particular jurisdiction and you want to go to another jurisdiction, you subject yourself to an assessment examination.

“Even if you are a Professor of Medicine here and you have never practised in the United Kingdom or the United States, when you go in there, you subject yourself to their assessment examination.”

