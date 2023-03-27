Top Nigerian preacher, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Leke, caused an online buzz after joining the bottle flipping challenge

A video made the rounds online of the preacher’s son participating in the viral game, and it got fans talking

A number of people hailed Leke Adeboye over how he performed during the game, while others had funny comments

Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Leke, has now made the news over the viral bottle flipping challenge.

On the Redeemed Church of Christ’s official Instagram page, a video was posted of Leke Adeboye participating in the popular game.

In the clip, the young pastor was surrounded by other church members as he threw up the bottle and made it land, standing upright.

Video of Leke Adeboye doing bottle flip challenge trends. Photos: @rccgthebridge

Source: Instagram

After his successful flip, Leke made his way to a chair assigned to the winner to eat a spread of small chops and other snacks.

See the funny video below:

Fans react as Leke Adeboye participates in bottle flipping challenge

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens took to the comment section to react. Many of them hailed the young pastor, while others dropped funny comments. Read some of them below:

tonyomokugbo:

“You nah genius sir, but this video be like wetin INEC work on, I know you would have tried 1m times before you got that right.”

doveydoll:

“ iLike pastors like this. God bless you Sir .”

miracleanya:

“Shey una dey whyne una selves.”

peniel_tv_network:

“So this game reach here too.”

tegaayodeji:

“I was just smiling.”

tina.ieo:

“Yooo Daddy!!! You are doing well Sir Best Flipper on the planet at just one flip.”

genius_skillz1972:

“Edited.”

womenofinestimable:

“Ojoro, they just allow you to pass ni.”

Zlatan Ibile set to gift young girl $1000 for bottle flipping skills

Nigerian singer Zlatan has publicly promised a young girl the sum of $1000 for her bottle-flipping skills, which he saw on the internet.

The indigenous rapper was stunned online when he saw a little girl flip a water bottle correctly at the first trial.

The youngster, identified as Michelle, was seen in the midst of her younger ones as they lined up to flip the bottles at their turn; luckily for her, she was the only one that won the challenge from the video making the rounds on social media.

