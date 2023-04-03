Reactions have continued to trail the scandalous audio conversation between Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi and the Living Faith Church Worldwide founder, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The alleged conversation became viral on Sunday, April 2, when it got leaked on social media, raising eyebrows, anxiety and scepticism amongst political players, pundits and enthusiasts nationwide.

As contained in the audio conversation between the duo, Obi was heard soliciting support while making some alleged religious incitements stating that “This is a religious war.” to sell his campaign to the renowned spiritual leader.

He said:

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara,”

Bishop Oyedepo, in response to Obi’s appeal for support, said: “I believe that I believe that, I believe that”, with Obi stating, “If this works, you people will never regret the support.”

Obi, Oyedepo, and Senator Nnamani react to the controversial audio leak

Meanwhile, Obi's media aide, Valentino Obienyem, said Obi's foes perpetrated the alleged phone conversation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He alleged that the audio had been edited and didn't have the complete conversation and what led to the discussion.

Obienyem said:

“They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.”

Bishop Oyedepo, while reacting to the alleged audio during his Sunday sermon, said he has never campaigned for any politician or political party in his life.

He said:

“I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice.”

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a strong critic of Obi, accused the Labour Party presidential candidate of planting the seed of religious and ethnic politics in Nigeria.

He said:

“He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again.

“What was in whispers and huhush-hushones, Peter proclaimed loud in decibels in cathedrals and holy sepulchres.”

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to social media space to react to the scandal airing their different views and opinion on the issue.

She Sadiq in a tweet said:

“Those of us that voted for Peter Obi in northern Nigeria will still vote for Peter Obi in case of a rerun election. No propaganda can change this because we know propaganda when we see them. So, your propaganda will have no effect in the North.”

Another tweet by a user identified as Sarki accused the APC of plotting the whole scheme to dent Peter Obi's image in the northern region of Nigeria.

Sarki tweeted:

“The APC are doing a lot of damage to Peter Obi’s political career in the North. They’re even going as far as sending it to WhatsApp contacts and groups.”

Similarly, another tweet by, The Democracy Watchman reads:

“The APC propaganda machine has come out in full force to character assassinate (sic) Peter Obi and cause him to lose in the court of public opinion. But this generation is different.”

Source: Legit.ng