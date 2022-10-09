Fire gutted a section of the popular Balogun market in Lagos state on Sunday, October 9.

A passer-by who wants to be anonymous, recorded a video of a building in Balogun Market that housed different businesses on fire.

In the video, he said;

“Today is October 9, 2022. This is 11:54 am. Happening right now at Balogun Market. Let the necessary authorities be aware. This is serious.

PM News reports that as of the time this report was filed, no personnel from Lagos Fire Service or rescue team was seen on ground.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard newspaper that the fire started from the building from one of the market buildings, on Martins Street, Lagos.

The cause of the inferno which could not be ascertained as of press time, have started spreading to other apartments.

Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, as well as other responders, have swung into operation to put out the fire.

Source: Legit.ng