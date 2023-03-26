Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has covertly shaded his predecessors, including Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, for mismanaging erosion in the state.

The governor posited that the state is currently facing an "existential threat" which were mismanaged by past governors of the state.

Soludo, while speaking at his 1 year anniversary on Saturday, March 25, said Anambra is just second to Lagos in terms of land mass. He added that Lagos has been able to explore its water-covered areas for economic gain, but Anambra has been consumed by erosion.

He said:

"Anambra State is the erosion capital of the world. Anambra is second to Lagos in land mass. Lagos is expanding by reclaiming the Atlantic ocean while Anambra is shrinking with erosion."

Reacting to the comment by the governor, Jubril Gawat, a senior special assistant to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his Twitter page to commend the governor for reckoning with development in Lagos.

According to Gawat, a good leader will be sought for anything that will bring progress to his or her constituency.

While sharing the video, the governor's aide wrote:

"Watched Governor @CCSoludo’s full speech yesterday at his One year in office event, A lot of Good Governance models from Lagos State being used for planning and some being implemented already, very good to see, Anything for progress must be sought."

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng