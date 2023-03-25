The property attacked by some youths in a viral video on social media does not belong to INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

A statement by the commission issued on Saturday, March 25, said that Prof Yakubu does not own such magnitude of property anywhere in the world

The commission blamed the rumour on desperate politicians seeking to destroy the integrity of the electoral commission

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the viral video making the rounds where youths were seen in the clip invading and vandalising a property allegedly belonging to the commission's chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

A statement issued by the electoral commission on Saturday, March 25 and sighted by Legit.ng debunked the allegations stating that the speculations were false and that Prof Yakubu has nothing to do with it.

INEC said the property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on social media does not belong to the commission's chairman. Photo: INEC

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on the social media does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi State or anywhere else around the world."

As contained in the statement, the commission said the speculations and rumours were another attempts to tarnish the image of the commission.

The commission urged Nigerians to go about their daily business and disregard any similar occurrence.

The statement says:

"This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it."

Source: Legit.ng