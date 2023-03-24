The APC on Friday, March 24, deputy national publicity secretary, Murtala Yakubu, over anti-party activities

This was the decision of the party's leadership in Kogi state confirmed and approved by the National Working Committee

Among other offences allegedly committed by Yakubu are insubordination, gross misconduct, and encouraging factionalism in the party

Kogi - The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has suspended its deputy national publicity secretary, Murtala Yakubu.

Yakubu was suspended by the entire executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu local government area of the state over alleged anti-party activities, insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running parallel party structure, and encouraging factionalism in the party, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Confirming and approving the decision, the leadership of Kogi APC in a statement signed by the state secretary, Hon. Joshua Emmanuel, affirmed Yakubu had been barred from participating in all party activities.

The statement partly read:

“The Kogi State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a Notice of Suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) from the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area Executive Committee which acted on the basis of his suspension by the Ajaka Ward 1 Ward Executive Committee.

“The Kogi State Executive Committee of the APC, having perused the facts as alleged and established both the veracity and the gravity of the anti-party activities made out against him, has approved the disciplinary action, ie. suspension, meted to him by the appropriate organs below.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, we reiterate that the Ajaka Ward 1 Executive Committee and the Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area Executive Committee of the party acted in accordance with Article 21 and other relevant provisions of the APC Constitution in the entire circumstances of this matter, and we uphold the same.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby wish to notify the Zonal and National Executive Committees of our party as well as the general public that consequent upon his suspension, Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) is now barred from participating in all party activities.

“The foregoing for your information, records, and next actions.”

