The process for the recruitment of the Nigerian Army's 85 Regular Recruit Intake has just commenced

The announcement for recruitment exercise was announced by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, March 14

According to the Nigerian Army, the application process is free and forms can be obtained on a website provided by the institution

The Nigerian Army has announced that its annual online application for 85 Regular Recruit Intakes is open.

A statement shared by the Nigerian Army on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, March 14, said the recruitment process is for interested applicants for the non-tradesmen and women.

The statement by the Army also said that application for the exercise commenced on Monday, March 13, and will run through April 14, 2023.

The Nigerian Army has announced a fresh recruitment exercise. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: UGC

The general public has also been informed that application for the 85 Regular Recruitment process is free.

Further details application form can be found on the website provided by the Nigerian Army (https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr).

The Nigerian Army also warned that any list gotten outside its website is not a valid one.

The tweet said:

"PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

"This is to inform the general public & all interested applicants that online application for 85 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & women has commenced. Application starts 13 March & ends 14 April 2023. Application Is Free at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr."

