Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dissociated itself from a media report that Peter Obi was not destined to be Nigeria’s president

Alex Ognonnia, the national publicity secretary of the group, said that the organisation was rather impressed by the performance of Obi during the February 25 presidential election

The organisation described Obi as a man with a track record of efficient performance in governance and business

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has disowned a report making the rounds that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for being pronounced president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, recalled that one Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, who claimed to be a chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, in a statement titled: "Peter Obi's Presidency Not Destined To Happen In 2023," and dated Sunday, March 5, 2023, congratulated Tinubu on behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and said that the organization was happy for the APC candidate.

Ohaneze Ndigbo disowns Obizoba’s goodwill message to Tinubu. Photo credit: Peter Obi/Bola Tinubu

But on a contrary statement on Monday, March 6, the national vice president of Ohaneze, Chief Okeke Ogene, explained that Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has not congratulated any candidate or political party, and that Ohaneze has only one leadership led by late Professor George Obiozor, elected by the seven Igbo speaking states that make up Igboland.

He enjoined the media to always confirm sources of reports credited to the Ohaneze Ndigbo before publication to check antics of self seeking individuals.

He made it clear that the organisation still stands firm on its earlier statement rejecting the way the February 25, 2023 presidential election was conducted, and its outcome.

The Ohaneze chieftain urged Nigerians, and the general public to disregard statements and reports from those he described as faceless individuals, who he said use the name of the Ohaneze Ndigbo to pursue selfish and inordinate interests.

Chief Okeke Ogene, who regretted that INEC has demoralized and dashed the hope of the Nigerians, enjoined the people not to be discouraged by the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections, and come out en-masse on Saturday, March 11, to elect credible candidates in the governorship and state assembly elections.

