Nigerians have been urged to troop out on Saturday to vote candidates of the Labour Party across the country

The call was made by Valentine Ozigbo, special adviser to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi

He said the March 11 election provides a perfect opportunity to drive the message of a new Nigeria home

As Nigerian voters go back to the polls to elect governors and House of Assembly members in various states of the federation, the Labour Party has called on its candidates and supporters to get resounding victory for the party across board.

Valentine Ozigbo, special adviser to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on Technology and Strategic Alliances, made the call on Sunday, March 5, when he hosted candidates of the party in Anambra state.

Ahead of March 11 polls, Labour Party has called on Nigerians to come out to vote.

Source: UGC

In the town hall meeting held in Awka, the state capital, Ozigbo reminded the candidates of the party's achievements in the February 25, 2023, federal elections, where the Labour Party secured two of the three senatorial seats in Anambra state.

Legi.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Ozigbo, 2021 Anambra governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), as saying that March 11, 2022 election provides a perfect opportunity to drive the message of a new Nigeria home; urging the legislative hopefuls to galvanize their constituents to ensure victory for LP.

He said:

"A few months ago, no one gave the Labour Party a chance, but through the power of God, the will of the people, and the leadership of His Excellency, Peter Obi, we have shaken the foundation of Nigeria's corrupt political system, and made citizens believe in the actualisation of a new Nigeria.

"Saturday, March 11, 2023 is the time to consolidate and ensure that the party secure a majority of the Anambra State House of Assembly seats. The people of Anambra spoke with one voice on February 25th, and that voice must re-echo in our state legislature.

"You all represent the hope of millions of Nigerians, and we must prove to the people that they made the right choice by sticking with Labour Party."

Legit.ng recalls that the Labour Party secured over 90% of the total votes in the presidential election in Anambra state, and won two of the three senatorial seats in the state, defeating two incumbent senators in the process, and also won majority in the Federal House of Representatives seats in Anambra.

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that politics cannot stop his brotherly relationship with the former governor of the state, and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Chris Aburime, on Monday, in Awka, while reacting to a viral message in the social media which alleged that Soludo had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee, the governor said that he is the father of Anambra state, by reason of his position, and would not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state, including Mr Peter Obi, a former governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that a message titled, "Hold Soludo Responsible If Anything Happens To Peter Obi" went viral on the social media, stirring different reactions.

Source: Legit.ng