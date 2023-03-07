Before the February 25 presidential election, many people had called for the pairing of Labour Party’s Obi with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for maximum impact.

However, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi could not reach an agreement over who should be the main candidate and the vice.

Kwankwaso believed he is more qualified than Obi given his status as a PhD holder, senator, governor, civil servant.

Obi only holds only a first degree in philosophy.

However, it seems the election has settled the matter of the most popular candidate among the two especially in the north.

Obi scored 2,080,847 across the 19 states while Kwankwaso polled 1,454,649. Kwankwaso won in only one state — his native Kano .

Obi won in two: Nasarawa and Plateau.

Nearly 75 percent of Kwankwaso’s 1.454 million votes came from Kano alone.

Kwankwaso got 25 percent in only one state, compared to Obi who got in four: Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba.

Obi was second in two northern states and third in seven, finishing below Kwankwaso in only six.

These are the 13 states in which Obi outperformed Kwankwaso

Kaduna

Taraba

Borno

Gombe

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Niger

Sokoto

Nasarawa

Plateau

Adamawa

Benue.

