Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PCC Director of Strategic Communication, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu says but for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s hard work and brilliance, among others, the much-touted image of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be non-existent.

This was the view of Chief Momodu, in a recent interview monitored on a popular Television station in Abuja this morning.

Different analysts have also, at different times, commended Prof. Osinbajo, recalling his sterling contributions while serving as Attorney General, for what is today known as Tinubu’s outstanding performance as Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007.

Dele Momodu says Osinbajo helped in building Tinubu's reputation.

Source: Facebook

Speaking about Tinubu’s achievements as governor, Mr Momodu noted that it was misleading for anyone to attribute all of the achievements in Lagos to his (Tinubu) brilliance, noting that “Osinbajo is one of those who built the Tinubu image that we have today.”

An analyst who was reacting to Chief Momodu’s interview, attributed significant parts of Tinubu’s excellent achievements as Lagos Governor to Osinbajo’s “brilliant and dogged contributions, many times, leading from the front.”

It would be recalled that aside pioneering major judicial reforms in the Lagos State Justice Sector, Prof. Osinbajo led the legal team that defeated the Federal Government at Supreme Court in the legal battle over revenue allocation and local government creation.

Records from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice reveal how under Osinbajo, the Justice Sector Reforms transformed Lagos into a model for other States in the country. While serving as Attorney General in Lagos, he was credited with undertaking far-reaching significant judicial reform in Lagos State, addressing critical areas such as judges' recruitment, remuneration, training and discipline.

As Lagos AG, Osinbajo also addressed access to justice for the poor by establishing appropriate institutions in the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC) thereby repositioning the ministry from a “law and order” agency under the military, to a citizen-focused department of justice.

The Office of the Public Defender (OPD), created during Osinbajo’s watch as AG, offers Government-funded free legal services while the Citizens Mediation Centres offers Small Claims Mediation.

“It is these contributions, among others that has created that image of Tinubu that his image makers now flaunt. Osinbajo played a significant part in building this image,” the analyst added.

Chief Momodu further stated that there are too many reasons why Tinubu will not be president, noting that “when your vices outweigh your virtues, no one will accept you.”

