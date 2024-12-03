Dele Farotimi, a renowned lawyer and public analyst, has consistently used his voice to advocate for social change in Nigeria

Dele Farotimi, a well-known figure in Nigeria, has made significant contributions as a lawyer, public speaker, and advocate for social change.

With a career spanning decades, he has been a vocal critic of oppressive governance and a champion for a more transparent and equitable Nigeria.

Farotimi's work has inspired many and sparked important conversations about the future of the nation.

Here are five key things to know about Dele Farotimi:

Legal Career and Retirement

Dele Farotimi is a seasoned lawyer who was called to the Nigerian bar in 1999. He practiced law actively until his retirement in 2018 at the age of 50.

He is the principal partner at DF Legal, a law firm specializing in real estate, litigation, infrastructure, energy law, and financial institutions.

Leadership at Lagos State University

Farotimi attended Lagos State University (LASU), where he served as President of the Student Union in 1994/1995. This leadership role ignited his passion for social change and advocacy.

Advocacy for a Better Nigeria

Over the years, Farotimi has been a vocal advocate for a better Nigeria. He envisions a country free from mental slavery and poverty, with politicians driven by love for the nation rather than personal gain. His advocacy focuses on accountability, transparency, equity, and justice.

Author of Influential Books

Farotimi has authored several thought-provoking books. In 2019, he released "Do Not Die in Their War," which discusses the need for systemic change in Nigeria.

In 2021, he published "Imperatives of the Nigerian Revolution," further emphasizing his vision for a new Nigeria.

Public Speaker and Activist

As a public speaker and member of Citizens’ Rally against Oppression (RAMINBA), Farotimi uses his platform to campaign for the liberation of Nigerians from oppressive governance.

His speeches and writings continue to inspire discussions on Nigeria's political and social landscape.

