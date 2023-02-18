Nigerian tweeps on Saturday, February 18, schooled the Afro hip-hop musician, Peter Okoye, popularly called Mr. P-Square about the contributions of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to the nation.

They recall Prof. Osinbajo’s wealth of experience as a Professor of Law, a global statesman with a notable voice on many global issues besides his sterling record as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The controversial entertainer, Mr. P, had earlier today raised a question on the role of the Vice - President amidst the present situation in Nigeria. Speaking via his verified twitter account, he tweeted “In all of these, where does the Vice President of the Federal Republic Prof. Yemi Osinbajo stand?”.

Many Twitter handles put out several banner headlines from media platforms showing what the VP had said about the matter and some of his contributions in the past. It begs the question whether the artist did any kind of inquiry before raising what many see as a partisan post.

In a swift response, Funmi Peters, with the handle, @funmi_peters56, said “He has been at the fore front of trying to find solution to naira scarcity. He stands with the people always”.

Another tweep took a swipe at Peter Okoye, a supporter of Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, asking Peter Obi to address the Biafra Agitators.

Vincent with the Twitter handle, @vincent15260932, said “Please let's leave that aside and please ask president peter obi to address those guys in the Biafran land saying there won't be any election in those Biafran states. He needs to make peace with those guys that's the most important cos men those guys are strong”.

Quoting the Vice - President, Phillip Obin said “Our people just want food on their table, shelter over their heads, clothing on their bodies, health care and education for their children and themselves...

“So the good legislator or the good minister is not the one who is weaving the law and procedure adoptions.

@jonnysleek claimed that the Mr. P just copied and paste the content from @elkrosmediahub “Copy and Paste Vibes Isonu”.

Sharing the pains of Nigerians on the Naira Scarcity, VP Osinbajo in a statement released earlier this week during his meeting with FinTechs said “In Abuja how do you take ‘drop or along’ or use a Keke NAPEP without cash, or buy foodstuff on the road or in canteens, or even buy recharge cards?

“Parents with kids in public schools give money daily to their children for lunch, most commerce is informal, so you need cash for most things”.

The nation’s second-in-command observed some FinTechs have mobile money licenses and should be engaged immediately.

He said many of them have micro-finance bank licenses and already have a network of mobile money agents or human banks or human ATMs, and should utilize as many of them as possible.

