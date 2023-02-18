Nigerians across the nation can be rest assured that the country's democracy will be protected by the Armed Forces of the country.

This follows Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Lucky Irabor's statement at the 2023 International Military Sports Council (CISM) Day Run.

Legit.ng reports that the event was held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Military Cantonment in Abuja.

The CDS called on the armed forces to defend and protect Nigeria's democracy as the 2023 general election approaches.

According to him, millions of Nigerians rely on the military and other security agencies as their last hope to provide a peaceful and conducive environment for them to carry out their civic responsibilities at the polls

General Irabor was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans(COPP), Air Vice Marshall Jackson Yusuf,

He said:

“He nation is looking up to us as members of the armed forces and security agency to play our roles in ensuring a peaceful election.

“I want to seize this opportunity, therefore, to urge us to stand up to our constitutional responsibilities in fulfilling that role of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the election.”

Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal Kabir Aliyu, the director of sports, Defence Headquarters who also spoke at the event thanked the CDS, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies for taking part in the 2023 activities.

On his part, Major General Maikano Abdullahi, vice president of CISM and president, Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), said tradition of CISM day run was activated by the founding five member countries to mark the end of WW2.

Going further, he added that the armed forces all over the world had been taking part in the event to keep themselves healthy and fit.

