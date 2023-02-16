A former chief of defenced staff for Nigeria has said that he wished he died before his blossom friend

Theophilus Danjuma said this during the commendation service and service of songs of Nigeria's former Ambassador to Russia Dan Suleiman

According to Danjuma, by tradition, he is supposed to bury his younger friend and brother and not the other way around

Theophilus Danjuma, a former chief of defence staff has expressed his sadness over the death of a former Nigeria's ambassador to Russia, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman.

The Punch reports that Danjuma who bade Suleiman farewell at a commendation service and service of songs attended by other Nigerian leaders in Abuja described the deceased as a worthy friend.

General TY Danjuma (retired) said he wished to have died before his friend Dan Suleiman. Photo: TY Danjuma

Sulieman, a nationalist and one of the leaders of the Middle-Belt Forum and one of the renowned leaders of the National Democratic Coalition died on February 1.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Danujma said he was distraught over Suleiman's passing.

Also stressing that the deceased was a younger friend and an associate, Danjuma said he had died before Suleiman.

His words:

“Dan was younger than me. I am a traditional man and by my culture, he is supposed to be the one to bury me, not me burying him.

“I am not supposed to be here, but I had to make an exception because he was a good man. We had a close shave with death together.

“I always told him not to die before me, but it has happened. So, I decided to show my face here and quietly talk to the family before going back to Lagos where I am based.

“Quite a number of speakers before me have paid glowing tributes to Daniel and there is nothing else to add.”

