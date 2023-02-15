A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has urged the youths not to partake in any form of violence that would hinder the success of the 2023 general election

A few weeks before the 2023 presidential election, the politicians urged Nigerians to be focused and not distracted by the scarcity of the new naira notes and the fuel shortages wahala

The politician urged the youths in particular not to embark on any protest, alleging it is a game plan of some politicians

Senator Shehu Sani, a politician and human rights activist, has sent an important message to Nigerians, especially the youth.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the former Kaduna lawmaker urged the youths to shun violence of any sort and focus on the task ahead.

Shehu Sani urged Nigerian youths to shun protest, as presidential election nears. Photo credit: CBN, Senator Shehu Sani

An important message to the youths

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 15th, the politician alleged that the new naira notes scarcity and the fuel price hike and product scarcity were the handiwork of some politicians to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The general public must avoid any form of protest in d name of cash or fuel scarcity at this 11th hour.The people in d south east must defy any call for sit at home.Any spark is intended to lead to conflagration.Anti democratic elements must be resisted.Let’s focus on d election."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter handle of Senator Shehu Sani and reacted to the development.

@omobablitz tweeted:

"But there is a need for CBN to quickly rejig the policy by allowing 200naira and 500 naira old note acceptance while allowing the old 1000 naira note redesign policy to hold in the interim to quell down tensions. I support CBN policy but with a broader engagement."

@AliyuNande tweeted:

"Despite all this hardship and still we focus on election."

@mando__okeke tweeted:

"I need people to know this . It’s very key."

@godison0 tweeted:

"E don dey clear for dia eyes... The real change has come to stay."

@InyaliPeter tweeted:

"Same election that INEC said they don't have cash yet 10 days to go?

Court gives final verdict on case seeking to stop 2023 General Elections

On Wednesday, February 15th, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to stop the general election over the exclusion of Nigerians in diaspora from voting.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, held the suit lacked merit.

The judge also held that the right to vote in elections was not guaranteed by the country’s laws for Nigerians living abroad.

