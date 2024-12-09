Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering agribusiness.

Lagos, Nigeria – With an unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable agriculture, the British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation proudly unveiled the winners of the prestigious 2024 Farmers for the Future (F4F) Cohort 5.0 during a captivating virtual grand finale.

This transformative program, designed to equip young agripreneurs with the tools and resources to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural sector, has once again spotlighted the innovative potential of the nation’s youth.

This year, the F4F initiative received an overwhelming number of applications from across the country. After a meticulous selection process, 20 semifinalists were inducted into the rigorous Agripreneur Entrepreneurship Program (AEP), implemented by Fate Foundation. The programme, renowned for its intensive capacity-building curriculum, culminated in a high-stakes pitch session where the 10 finalists presented their agribusiness ideas to a panel of seasoned judges. From this, six exceptional agripreneurs emerged as the torchbearers of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance.

Winners of Farmers for The Future

At the helm of this cohort is Tolu Ajibola, the visionary CEO of Tolu Ajibola Farms, who secured the grand prize of N3 million in equity-free capital. His business, focused on integrating sustainable practices and innovative technologies into farming, won the admiration of the judges. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Tolu remarked:

"This victory is more than just a prize; it’s a validation of my dreams. The F4F program has armed me with the skills, insights, and resources to scale my business and contribute meaningfully to sustainable farming in Nigeria. The journey has been challenging yet transformative, and I’m eager to inspire others in my field."

Claiming the first runner-up position, Chinaza Naomi Mbah, Founder of Nana’s Delight Foodstuff, and Aishat Albashir, CEO of A&A Green Farms, each received N2 million to propel their businesses forward. Chinaza, who is redefining food processing and distribution, expressed her excitement:

"The mentorship, guidance, and exposure I’ve gained through this program are priceless. F4F has equipped me to innovate, expand, and impact the agricultural value chain in Nigeria."

The second runners-up, Kanadi Usman (CEO of Ukdembos Enterprise), Abubakar Yakubu (CEO of Binyakub Aquaculture Center), and Emediong Effiong (CEO of Agro Tech Hub), each received N1 million in funding to support their ventures. These agripreneurs are making waves in areas ranging from aquaculture to tech-driven farming solutions, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that the F4F program seeks to foster.

Reflecting on the event, Adetola Oniyelu, Project Manager of the BATN Foundation, delivered an inspiring message that underscored the importance of youth-driven agricultural transformation:

"Programs like Farmers for the Future are not just investments in individuals; they are investments in the nation’s future. We are proud to empower these agripreneurs, who are not only creating jobs but are also pioneering sustainable practices that will drive the agricultural sector forward. This year’s winners have proven that innovation, passion, and resilience are the catalysts for change."

In addition to financial grants, the winners have been inducted into the exclusive F4F alumni network, granting them access to mentorship, peer collaborations, and industry linkages. These resources will serve as stepping stones for scaling their ventures and navigating the complexities of Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

The 2024 F4F Cohort 5.0 stands as a testament to BATN Foundation’s dedication to addressing food security and unemployment through innovative youth programs. By empowering the next generation of agripreneurs, the Foundation reinforces its commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

As Tolu Ajibola and his fellow winners embark on the next chapter of their journey, their stories serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians, affirming that the future of agriculture is not just promising but boundless.

