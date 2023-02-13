Following the arrest of Pastor Uche Aigbe, the House on the Rock, has explained why the cleric mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle

The church said Pastor Aigbe carried the "unloaded gun" to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith'

Nevertheless, the church has the cleric who has been arrested has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and tendered an apology

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - House on the Rock, a popular Nigerian church, has said its presiding pastor in Abuja, Uche Aigbe, mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle in a bid to illustrate his message to the congregation.

The church gave the explanation in a statement released on Monday evening, February 13, Daily Trust reported.

Abuja Church Finally Reveals Why Pastor Uche Aigbe Mounted Pulpit with AK-47. Photo credit: @ogundamisi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that Pastor Aigbe caused a stir during the church service on Sunday, February 12, when he mounted the pulpit with a rifle.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” the pastor had said.

Pastor Uche Aigbe apologises

In the statement released on Monday, the church said Pastor Aigbe carried the rifle to illustrate his sermon which was about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons.

The church stressed that the gun that the pastor used to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith' was unloaded.

Nevertheless, the church said Aigbe has realised that "even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them," the statement read.

The House on the Rock said it rejects all forms of violence, adding it's cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into the incident.

Uche Aigbe: Police arrest House on the Rock pastor who mounted pulpit with AK-47

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police had arrested Pastor Aigbe.

This was as the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss the police officer, Inspector Musa Audu, who handed his rifle to the pastor.

Inspector Audu will be facing an orderly room trial as Pastor Aigbe has been arrested by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja, on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng