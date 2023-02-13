The DSS has confirmed that the director of new media of the APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, is in its custody following an invitation extended to him

Fani-Kayode has earlier alleged that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is working to ensure that the military takes over from the democratically elected government

Both Atiku and the military have denied the allegation while the PDP presidential candidate subsequently commended the DSS for the invitation

Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of new media for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, February 13.

The service disclosed this in a statement released to journalists while responding to the enquiries on the whereabouts of the strong campaigner of Bola Tinubu, APC candidate, The Tribune reported.

Why did DSS interrogate Femi Fani Kayode?

The DSS explained that the APC chieftain was present at the force headquarters in response to the invitation extended to him by the service.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, had alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was working for the military to top the civilian government.

Atiku and the military had respectively debunked the allegation by the APC chieftain.

The PDP presidential candidate then called on the security forces to interrogate the APC chieftain, describing the allegation as a false accusation.

Atiku has also commended the invitation extended to Fani-Kayode by the DSS, urging the security agency not to leave any stone unturned because, according to the PDP candidate, Fani-Kayode is not working alone.

There has been a war of words, allegations and counter-allegations between the camp of Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the APC, Bola Tinubu.

