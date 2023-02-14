Femi Fani-Kayode, the APC PCC's director of new media, has expressed regret over the alarm of planned coup d'etat he raised over the weekend

Following the alarm, he was invited and grilled for over 5 hours by the DSS on Monday, February 13, but after he was released, he said he should have been circumspect before going into public on the matter

The former minister then thanked all the leaders of the APC, the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, while revealing that he has been asked to report to the DSS on Wednesday

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) director of new media, has regretted raising alarm over attempted coup d'etat in the country.

After being grilled by the department of state services (DSS) for 5 hours, he said he should have been cautious before going public on the issue, The Guardian reported.

FFK speaks after being released from DSS custody, reveals his regret Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

FFK expresses regret for raising alarm over alleged coup d'etat

He acknowledged that the coup alarm raised some dust across the polity while explaining that his aim is to ensure that the security agencies are on top of the situation in case there is any iota of truth on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former minister of aviation noted that he honoured the DSS invitation because he has a clean hand on the matter, adding that he has been instructed to report to the force headquarters on Wednesday, February 15, before deciding whether he would be charged to court or laid the matter to rest.

Latest about FFK, Femi Fani-Kayode, DSS, APC, 2023 election, Bola Tinubu

On Tuesday morning, February 14, FFK, as he is fondly called, took to his Twitter page to express his gratitude to all who expressed concern about his invitation by the DSS.

He thanked Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the APC presidential and vice presidential candidate; the national leader of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu; the director general of the APC PCC, Simon Lalong and all the presidential campaign team.

See the tweet here:

DSS speaks on why Femi Fani-Kayode was invited for questioning

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS has confirmed that the director of new media of the APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, is in its custody following an invitation extended to him.

Fani-Kayode has earlier alleged that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is working to ensure that the military takes over from the democratically elected government.

Both Atiku and the military have denied the allegation while the PDP presidential candidate subsequently commended the DSS for the invitation.

Source: Legit.ng