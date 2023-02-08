There is fresh tension in Kogi state as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state petitioned the Department of State Service (DSS) over alleged harassment of members by the state government.

Alhaji Iliyasu Zubair, the zonal chairman of Kogi PDP, in a letter dated February 6, claimed that the state government is witch-hunting its members, Tribune reported.

The PDP expressed regret that the DSS office in the state allowed the state government to meddle in its affairs.

The letter reads in part:

“Regrettably, the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) has constituted itself into a witch-hunting tool of the State Government, harassing our supporters, intimidating and detaining them for no just cause."

